GOODMAN, Charles Howard (Age 75) Charles Howard Goodman, (age 75) went home to the Lord on April 30, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer and COPD. He was born August 21, 1944 to (Charles) Floyd and Magdalena Goodman and grew up in the Foothills of the Spokane Valley. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1962 and from Spokane Community College as an electronic technician. A career in management and sales led him to owning and operating Dickerson Pump and Irrigation. Chuck loved working with the farmers and was dedicated to their success. He was a devoted husband and is survived by Mary Ann (Blessing) of 56 years, a loving father to Melissa, Angela and Deborah, and an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather to numerous grandchildren. He is survived by sisters Zella Jue and Connie Clark, brother Terry Goodman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved them all, and he will be greatly missed. Chuck was preceded in death by both of his parents, sister Patricia and brother Steve. To share memories of Chuck and leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.