KENNEY, Charles J. (Age 85) Charles "Jim" James Kenney passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Ionia, Michigan January 19th, 1935. Married 61 years to his wife, Mary and together they had 7 Kids (Emily, Alice, Chuck, David, Laura, Patty, and Charlotte), and 9 grandkids. He served 33 years in the Military, battled and beat Cancer twice. Jim lived a full life, enjoyed time with his family, old westerns, NASCAR, fishing, bowling, and collecting baseball hats. He had more than enough to wear a different hat every day of the year. He was dedicated to the catholic church and loved to help people. He would be quick in the morning to get out and plow the sidewalks, so others wouldn't have to. He was not one to sit around and let others do the work, but he also liked to do things his way, it's no wonder where his family gets it from. He will truly be missed but always in our hearts. Over and out Deputy Dog. Donations can be made to the Caritas Center or Hospice. Funeral will be held Saturday March 7th at 11 AM, St. Charles Parish. To leave an online condolence to Jim's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 4, 2020