RICKERSON, Charles Joe (Age 70) November 15, 1949 - November 3, 2020 Charles Joe Rickerson, "Joe", 70, passed away in Spokane, WA. Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary J. Rickerson, his children Janice Tilly, Jimmie J. Rickerson, Edward N. Rickerson, Anne M. Arana, respectively, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved dearly and spoke highly of. Joe was born in El Dorado, Kansas but spent his last 45 years living in Spokane. He worked at the Waste Water Management Facility for over 20 years then retired. He was a talented artist using all mediums available to him. From oil paintings to glass blowing, from creating "Metal Art" wall hangings to yard sculptures. He also spoke fondly of his early years playing the electric guitar in a garage band and attended several concerts with his children and wife until he passed. He enjoyed his morning breakfast group, watching the squirrels and the birds feed outside his window, and he loved his dog Clark. But what he enjoyed doing most of all was to go fishing. Joe lived an exciting life and will be missed by everyone who knew him.



