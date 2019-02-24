JOHNSON, Charles LaVern A life well lived ended with a journey to heaven on February 15, 2019. He was born December 12, 1930. He was a loving husband and father who leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Darlene, a daughter, Julie Frederickson (Dan) and a son, Chris Johnson (Phyllis); grandchildren Nolan Wilson, Kyle Frederickson (Katie), Melissa Blumhagen (Sean), Jake Johnson, Joe Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Audrey Johnson. He worked at the Burlington Northern Railroad as an Engineer for over 30 years. He loved to travel and spent 17 winters in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimers research.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles LaVern JOHNSON.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019