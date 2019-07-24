REDMON, Charles Lee December 10, 1930 - July 19, 2019 Chuck was born in LaGrange, KY and was raised in Bridgeport, KY. He graduated high school and joined the Air Force in January 1951. Chuck came to Spokane as military police. He played basketball for the Air Force and then played for Gonzaga from 1954-1958. After graduation, he worked for American Oil. Chuck is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice; four children, Chas Jr. (Michele), John, James (Laura) and Patty; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is a forever Gonzaga basketball fan. He was so loved and will be sorely missed!
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 24, 2019