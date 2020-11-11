MILES, Charles Michael "Mike" (Age 76) October 27, 1943 - October 23, 2020 Entered into eternal life with his Lord Jesus Christ after a ten month battle with pancreatic cancer at 5:30pm on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, son-in-law and family, when he took his last earthly breath. Known his whole life as "Mike", his passing was peaceful, and just like he requested, he was pain-free and had everyone around him. Mike was born in Los Angeles, California October 27th, 1943 to Elizabeth Dotson "Betty". It was during World War II and due to unique circumstances, Mike did not get to meet his biological father Franceso Giovanni Mancuso at that time. At the young age of 18 years old, Betty did not have the resources to properly care for Mike so she entrusted him to her eldest sister Alice Miles (Dotson) by whom he was raised along with his step-father Austin Miles. Secondary to some short stints in Kansas, Nebraska and Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Mike lived the majority of his life in his favorite city, Spokane, WA. He would tell anyone who asked (even those who didn't) just how much he loved his hometown of Spokane, Warshington (not a typo, Mike always put an "R" in Washington). Mike also had a knack for repeating himself, we always blamed it on his Sicilian heritage. Mike had a good sense of humor, we'd often find him cracking jokes during hard times to help lighten the mood of a situation. Right up to the evening before he went to heaven, Mike was still making some funny jokes. He always joked that the reason he continued his subscription with The Spokesman-Review was so he could check the obituaries daily to make sure his name wasn't in there. Mike had many great characteristics. He was a hard working husband and father who spent 41 years working for the US Postal Service as both a carrier and a supervisor, retiring in June of 2004. He was also an avid golfer up until 8-10 years ago when he had to abruptly quit playing secondary to his fifth back operation. Most weekends in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s he could be found at his favorite golf course, Wandermere, alongside wife Tawny, best friend Lenny Martire, and Pat and Diane Ferraro. Having to give-up golf was devastating for Mike, but did not slow him down. Instead he refocused his energy for golf on to playing poker and Texas Hold-em either at the local casino or on his laptop. Mike was well disciplined and knew when to quit after sitting at a card table. Mike also had a zest for politics and would engage anyone & everyone who wanted to discuss and even those who didn't. Mike's favorite term of endearment toward his wife and daughters was "sweetheart". It was his way of showing them his love for them. Mike was particular about his food and you'd often hear him say to Tawny "Sweetheart, can you pick up something for me at the store" no less than several times per week. It would give his daughters a chuckle to hear this, but after 15 trips to the store for things like cocktail sauce and Beaver Brand horse radish, his wife Tawny didn't find it all that funny. Mike and Tawny wintered in Las Vegas for the past seven years. They enjoyed their time in the nice weather and would promptly return to Spokane in the summer. Tawny always joked that with each return trip home they needed to get a bigger RV to maintain a harmonious marriage. Mike lived in the same house for 43.5 years in Mead, WA where he developed close friendships with several other couples. Two of his dearest friends were Mick and Jackie Miller. Together the two couples traveled in their RVs to many places, including a spectacular trip around the US in 2018. Many evenings you'd find the Miller's and Miles's playing Farkle, laughing and eating together. Mike proudly served in the US Navy during the early years of Vietnam. Mike was stationed in West Pac on a aircraft carrier. He had a huge love of all things Navy. And it was reflected by both the hat he wore daily that said "US Navy Retired" and his many trips to Naval bases around the US to capture footage of aircraft, as well as the carriers they landed on. Mike was very mechanically minded. He attributed much of his mechanical inclination to the roles he had in the Navy. Mike's daughters would tease him anytime a new mechanical device was bought, saying "Dad you only read that manual three times, I think you need to go back and read it once more." Mike was very methodical in everything he did. So it was no wonder he used to get irritated when daughter Traci would rearrange his pen drawer as a child. Sometimes she'd just do it to ruffle his feathers (don't tell him that). In 2016, Mike was lucky enough to meet his Mancuso side of the family at a huge Soprano's type family reunion in St. Louis, MO. He loved every minute of it. The day of his passing Mike had everyone at the bedside that he wanted there, including dear friend Linda Munson, who's husband Roy preceded Mike in death five years earlier. We all agree that Roy was likely waiting for Mike on the back nine of Heaven's Fairways golf course. Mike was survived by wife Tawny Miles (Turner), daughter Traci Miles Mancuso-Brunner (Scott), Daughter Tammy Brewer (Jim), five grandkids; Jimmy Brewer, Taylor Pelchat, Korbin Pelchat, Chloe Brunner-Scott AND Wyatt Brunner, brother-in-law Gary Turner (Vicky), sister-in-law Lori Giampietri (Mike), best friends Lenny Martire, Mick and Jackie Miller and numerous other close family and friends. There will be a memorial for Mike in June of 2021 at Priest Lake, Idaho and his cremated remains will be interred in the wall at the Veterans Administration Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA near his hometown of Spokane. Mike will be greatly missed! RIP Mike (Dad), until we meet again!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store