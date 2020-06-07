MORTON, Charles, Jr. "Chuck" (Age 67) Charles (Chuck) Morton Jr., 67 years old, was taken from family and friends far too early. Chuck passed suddenly at home on May 24, 2020. Chuck was a highly skilled welder for many years. He retired from Garco Construction and the Iron Workers Local 14 after some thirty years of service. While an avid poker player and player of the ponies, his ever-dying love was for the game of golf, that trumped them all and as a young man he was a contender for becoming a pro. However as a family man he put his interest into being a father. He has gone to play endless games of golf with his father Charles Morton Sr. So may the greens be perfect and the breeze at your backs. You will always be our "Hole in one". He is survived by his two children Shane Morton and Tamara Zufall (Morton); and son-in-law Kevin Zufall; his two grandchildren Cody Zufall and Caylee Zufall; his mother Anita Morton; two brothers Rick Morton and Tim Morton; sisters-in-law Linda Weber and BJ Morton and numerous nieces and nephews; and the love and laughter of his life Dena Cothren. In lieu of flowers we ask you please make a charitable donation to the Shriners or St. Jude's in care of Chuck Morton



