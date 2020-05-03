SMITH, Charles Pennypacker, Jr. "Chuck" (Age 84) Charles Pennypacker "Chuck" Smith, Jr., 84, longtime instructor at Spokane Falls Community College and active in civic and church affairs, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. The cause was COVID-19 contracted as he resided at the Spokane Veterans Home. Chuck, as he like to be known, was born October 31, 1935 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Cornelia Ventnor Smith and Charles Pennypacker Smith, Sr. He graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1953; Oregon State University in 1957, B.S., geology; University of Washington, MBA, 1962; Washington State University, 1984, E.D.d. Chuck entered the U.S. Navy under the NROTC Program in 1957, and rose to lieutenant aboard the U.S.S. Laws. After honorable discharge, he was called up as a reservist, and served in Alameda, Calif, in 1965-66. After stints with the Atomic Energy Commission in Richland, Calif., he settled in Spokane in 1968, where he worked as an instructor in the SFCC business department until his retirement in 1993. He was department chair in 1974-1975. Civic involvements included board memberships for STCU and KPBX. He was board president at the Spokane Unitarian Church. His interest in spiritual matters led him to become an ordained Unitarian minister after his retirement, and he served the Coeur d'Alene congregation for three years in the 1990s. He was loving father to two families, first with the former Joyce Elizabeth Johnson of Piedmont, Calif., whom he married in 1959, divorced in 1984, and who preceded him in death in 2019. He was remarried in 1994 to the former Judy Hill Pettingill of Spokane, who survives him. Other survivors are sister Margaret Smith, Sacramento, Calif.; sons Erik Smith, Olympia, Wash., Trevor Pettingill, St. George, Utah; Tyler Pettingill, Jacksonville, Florida; and Todd Pettingill, San Marcos, Calif.; daughters Jennifer McCormack, Kenmore, Wash.; Melinda Pettingill-Patterson, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Anne Grange, Littleton, Col. A memorial service is planned for the Spokane Unitarian Universalist Church after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. The family can be contacted care of Judy Smith, 2311 W. 6th Avenue, Lot 236, Spokane, WA, 99224, or by email at JudyHS@comcast.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store