COOK, Charles R. "Roger" Charles R. Cook "Roger" passed away at home of congestive heart failure July 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Bonnie; son Rodney; daughter Cathy; grandsons Nathaniel and Jonathan; great-grandson Rorian; his brother Jim and his family. Roger was born in Trout Creek, Montana and grew up in Kalispell, MT and Spokane, WA and graduated from West Valley High School. He joined the Washington Air National Guard in Octpber 1948 and spent much of that time on the West Coast with the 252 Communications Group. He retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1984. After retirement, he designed and built his own home in Mukilteo, WA and drove a commuter bus into Seattle, WA and spent any spare time steelhead fishing. In June of 2004 Roger returned to Spokane. Graveside services for family will be held by Thornhill Valley Chapel at Pines Cemetery and a Memorial will be held by the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store