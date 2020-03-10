Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Richard "Dick" BLAKLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAKLEY, Charles Richard "Dick" (Age 72) Beloved father, grand-father, and brother, Charles Richard "Dick" Blakley 72 of Sandpoint, Idaho passed away February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 17, 1947 in Sunnyside, Washington to Charles U. "Red" and Elizabeth I. "Betty" Robbins Blakley. Dick grew up in Harrison, Id where he graduated from Kootenai High School in 1965. Dick attended NIJC for two years got a degree in AA then attended University of Idaho for two more years and received his degree there in teaching. Dick was an excellent craftsman in wood working. In 1969 Dick enlisted in the Navy Seabee's. Dick was married to Sheryl Lynn Thompson on June 3, 1972. Both were teachers in Sandpoint for a couple of years then moved to Harrison where Dick farmed ranched and did construction work. After Sheryl's passing Dick moved to Sandpoint area and lived there 18 years. While living in Sandpoint, Dick became very involved with Stephanie Lippert. They together became very active in Drafts Mules and youth programs. Dick was very active in youth programs, 4-H, Kootenai High School Chairman of the School Board, Jr. Livestock and Superintendent of the Spokane County Interstate Fair Livestock barns. President of the Canadian/American Draft Horse and Draft Mule Association. He dearly loved his mules and spent many hours working with them and competing in different classes with his mules and did very well in them. Dick was also a member of the Spokane Rock Rollers. He liked slabbing rocks the best and going on the digs. Dick was also a member of Spokane Gas/Steam Buffs. Dick was a people person and enjoyed visiting everyone. He also loved to fish and hunt. He had been to Alaska fishing and He also shot a buffalo in South Dakota, Dick and his son Justin also went on the Trophy Hunt in Rexburg, Idaho. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Sheryl, and his parents. He is survived by his two sons and their wives: Jody (Bobbie) Blakley Priest River, Idaho and Justin "Boots" (Char) Blakley Athol, Idaho. Two sisters and their husbands: Betty Ann Custis, Kellogg, ID. and Patricia S. "Pat" (Dale) Ruperd, Rathdrum, Id. and one brother and his wife: Michael "Mike" (Debbie) Blakley of Kennewick, Washington and eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Fruitcake. A memorial will be held at the Calvary Christian Fellowship, 19967 Hwy 41, Spirit Lake, ID 83869, March 14th at 2p.m., with Pastor Tom Weadick officiating. Following the service, there will be a reception/potluck held in the community room of the Church. The family is asking instead of flowers please make donations to Kinder Haven, 900 Spruce Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864 in Dick's name. Cards and memorials may be sent to Justin Blakley 25828 N. Old Hwy 95, Athol, ID 83801.

