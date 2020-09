SLEETH, Charles "Chuck" August, 25th, 1948 - August, 10th, 2020 Graduated Lewis & Clark High School, 1966. Graduated UW, 1970 Worked in the computer industry for various companies. He had a great love of nature, hiking and camping all over Oregon and Washington coasts. Chuck is survived by his daughter Lisa Sleeth of Boulder, Colorado. His brother Dan in Lower Lake, California and Craig in Spokane, WA., along with sister Debbie Shea (Gary).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store