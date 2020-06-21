FURUMASU, Charles T. "Chuck" June 6, 1922 - June 8, 2020 On June 8, 2020, at the age of 98 after living a long and full life, Chuck Furumasu passed away peacefully at home. Chuck was born on June 6, 1922, in Canby, OR. In his youth, the family moved to Gaston, OR where he attended and graduated from Gaston High School. Afterward, he attended Pacific University until the war broke out in 1941. In 1942, by Presidential Executive Order 9066, all Japanese Americans were ordered to evacuate the west coast. The family chose to move to Coeur d' Alene, ID instead of being put into internment camps. During this time Chuck found odd jobs and earned his barber license at Moler Barber College in Spokane, WA. In 1942, he chose to join the US Army even while his friends were incarcerated in the internment camps. Chuck rose to the rank of Sargent 1st class and was a recipient the Bronze Star for his service with the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The 442nd consisted of Japanese American men who fought in the European Theater. This unit became the most highly decorated regiment in the history of the U.S. armed forces and adopted the motto, "Go for Broke." In November 2011 at a national ceremony in Washington DC, Chuck, and surviving members of the 442nd, the 100th Infantry Battalion and Military Intelligence Service were honored with The Congressional Gold Medal - the nation's highest civilian honor. After the war in 1946, he returned to Gaston, Oregon to farm with his family. In 1950, he married Amy Furukawa and they settled in Spokane, WA. He opened his barbershop business on 5th and Thor where he continued this business for 57 years. Chuck and Amy raised three sons and one daughter. He loved to work outside and he enjoyed many outdoor activities. He often took his family out fishing, hunting and boating. For many years, he participated in a bowling league and enjoyed watching all the regional sports teams. They loved to travel with friends, taking many cruises around the world. Chuck finally retired from being a barber in 2007. He spent time at home gardening while also helping out with landscaping at Highland Park United Methodist Church where he attended. He was a loving grandpa to seven grandchildren, always ready with a special treat for them. Unfortunately, he didn't get to spend much time with his three great-grandchildren but loved seeing photos of them. Chuck is survived by his wife Amy; his three sons, Brian (Nancy), Larry (Marylin), Mark (Laurie) and one daughter, Linda (Gene) Yamashita; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law Fujie, Sadie and numberous neices and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, aunt, three brothers, and three sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank these organizations for their loving care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution in Chuck's memory to: -Horizon Hospice at 608 East Holland Ave. Spokane, WA 99218 -Providence Adult Day Health 6018 N Astor St, Spokane, WA 99208 -Highland Park United Methodist Church at E. 919 Hartson, Spokane, WA. 99202 We will miss this dear man. Rest in peace now.



