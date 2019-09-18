BOWMAN, Charles Thomas (Age 62) Charlie was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane to Charlie and Claudia Bowman on March 2, 1957 and he passed away on September 8, 2019. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1975 and attended Spokane Falls Community College in the Graphic Arts program. He was a steel worker at Kaiser Mead and in the GMP union at Travis Pattern & Foundry. Charlie was very artistic and loved drawing, music, playing his guitar, watching movies, and playing with his Boston terriers. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers and brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann bowman, daughter Chani, granddaughter Kadence, bother and sister-in-law David and Sharon Johnson, sisters Terry Roberts and Carolyn Clary and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 3:00 PM at the Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019