MUTSCHLER, Charles Vincent Charles Vincent Mutschler was born to Felix and Denise Mutschler on May 28, 1955, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Felix was working toward a master's degree in geology. Felix subsequently became a professional geologist, working in Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and, finally, Colorado, where another son, John, was born in 1958. For a number of years both boys learned to enjoy their father's outdoor lifestyle, which included rafting down rivers and spending summers camped out in the mountains that in time became their father's PhD thesis area. Eventually Felix completed his PhD, and in 1969 moved his family to Cheney, having gained his desire to teach geology at a college -- Eastern Washington State College, as it was then. At the time of his death, Charlie had been living in Cheney for nearly 50 years. In that time he graduated from Cheney High, graduated summa cum laude from EWSC, earned two MAs, one in history and one in archival science, and finally achieved a PhD in history at WSU. Along the way he progressed from student assistant in the archives to the position of university archivist, and recently was asked to serve as interim dean of the libraries at EWU. During these years he also found a spiritual home in Cheney's Emmanuel Lutheran church, where he made many true friends. He found time as well to co-author a book about Spokane's trolley cars and write a book about a little mining railroad in Butte, Montana. His interest in railroads has been nearly life-long. Though his life ended much too soon, it can't be denied that he lived it fully and accomplished a great deal. It now becomes evident that he was loved by a great many people during his lifetime, a happy achievement for anyone. His memory will be cherished by his mother and brother, and by an aunt and uncle, Helen and Alan Staley, who survive him. Emmanuel Lutheran Church is holding a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at 639 Elm St. in Cheney, a location with limited seating.Eastern Washington University is holding a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Showalter Auditorium (second floor).

