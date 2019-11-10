Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William "Charlie" DAHMEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAHMEN, Charles William "Charlie" (Age 30) Charlie was born on March 1st, 1989 in Spokane, WA. He was called to heaven after a five year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma on November, 1st, 2019, All Saints Day. After graduating from WSU in 2011 with a degree in Communications/Journalism he moved to Aspen, CO to work, ski, and climb fourteeners, not necessarily in that order. After his diagnosis, Charlie had another mountain to climb and returned to Spokane for treatment. He found the love of his life and continued to grow with his family as he became an uncle to his nephew and niece. Charlie was eager to start a career and begin making a difference. However, he didn't need a job to make a difference in the lives of every person he met. He taught us how to be confident about ourselves, cherish our family and friendships, and have a passion for life. He loved the outdoors and all sports that required new gear. He spent time slaying bass off the docks of Coeur d'Alene and Priest Lake, skiing every inch of Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer, often with more time in the air than on the snow, and researching, building, and riding bikes. Charlie lived by the words of the great Stuart Scott, "you beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live." Charlie is preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Virginia Dahmen, and Dorothy "Tootie" Bell. He is survived by his parents Rick and Linda Dahmen; sister Kayla (Jeff) Romane; nephew Harrison Michael Romane; niece Kendall Charlie Romane; grandfather Bill Bell; girlfriend Loni Page, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dishman Hills Conservancy, Evergreen East Mountain Biking Alliance, or Cancer Can't. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on November 21st at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Rd. We will celebrate Charlie's life with an open house from 2-6pm at the Park Inn, 103 W. 9th Ave. Wear WSU gear. Go Cougs!

