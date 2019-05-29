Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charley O. ESTES. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 373 E Hayden Ave Hayden Lake , ID 83835 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

ESTES, Charley O. (Age 71) A remarkable man has come to the end of his life's journey. Charley Estes of Dalton Gardens, Idaho passed away on May 25, 2019 at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene. Charley was born on December 12, 1947 in Jumbo, Arkansas, to Floy and Hattie Estes. His strong work ethic began as a young boy picking cotton alongside his family. As a teenager, he went with his brother and sister-in-law to work in the orchards near Wenatchee, WA. Charley served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, where he made life-long friends. He received an AA Degree in Forestry from Wenatchee Valley College in 1972 and immediately went to work for the U.S. Forest Service at Entiat Ranger District. Charley met Karen Somerville in 1973 and they were married in 1974. It was the same year he also started his own forestry services company, Phoenix Reforestation. The name was later changed to Horizons Unlimited and finally Quality Forests. Across nine states, his crews have planted approximately 35 million trees, thinned thousands of acres, collected bushels of cones, and assisted in the growing and harvesting of even more millions of tree seedlings in forest nurseries. He expected and appreciated an honest day's work from all of his many employees over the years. Nothing was more important to Charley than his family. He unconditionally loved and supported them in every way he knew how. Charley was the original "dog whisperer" and his many dogs were also treated like family. Charley loved growing vegetables, fruit, flowers, and of course, trees. He was proud to be a Shriner and worked many hours in events to help raise money for those in need of the . He never forgot his humble beginnings in Arkansas and was quick to give his time and financial support to people who could use a hand. His frank way of speaking always let others know exactly what he was thinking, and his sense of humor and country wit kept everyone around him laughing. He was an excellent cook and loved good books and movies. Charley and Karen were able to travel to many interesting places around the world in recent years. In 2017, Charley miraculously survived two strokes and a traumatic brain injury all in a period of one week. However, it was lung cancer that eventually got the best of him. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical staff of all aspects of Kootenai Health, Family Medicine Residency, Advanced Health Care, Beacon Cancer Care, Hospice of North Idaho, and the Schneidmiller Hospice House for the exceptional treatment and compassionate care given to Charley over the last two years. Charley was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jimmy Estes, and niece, Cindy Pitt. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen, of Dalton Gardens; daughter, Kimberly Shaddox, of Tacoma, WA; son, Scott Estes (Sara), of Hayden, ID; granddaughter, Samantha (Ivan) Pilyayev, of Coeur d'Alene, ID; grandsons Benjamin and Elio; sisters Shirley Ennis of Orondo, WA and Kay Steiner of Locust Grove, AR; sister-in-law, Joan Estes, of East Wenatchee, WA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Charley's amazing life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 11:00, at Yates Funeral Home, 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho. Everyone is welcome to stay for a luncheon reception afterwards at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho or .

ESTES, Charley O. (Age 71) A remarkable man has come to the end of his life's journey. Charley Estes of Dalton Gardens, Idaho passed away on May 25, 2019 at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene. Charley was born on December 12, 1947 in Jumbo, Arkansas, to Floy and Hattie Estes. His strong work ethic began as a young boy picking cotton alongside his family. As a teenager, he went with his brother and sister-in-law to work in the orchards near Wenatchee, WA. Charley served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, where he made life-long friends. He received an AA Degree in Forestry from Wenatchee Valley College in 1972 and immediately went to work for the U.S. Forest Service at Entiat Ranger District. Charley met Karen Somerville in 1973 and they were married in 1974. It was the same year he also started his own forestry services company, Phoenix Reforestation. The name was later changed to Horizons Unlimited and finally Quality Forests. Across nine states, his crews have planted approximately 35 million trees, thinned thousands of acres, collected bushels of cones, and assisted in the growing and harvesting of even more millions of tree seedlings in forest nurseries. He expected and appreciated an honest day's work from all of his many employees over the years. Nothing was more important to Charley than his family. He unconditionally loved and supported them in every way he knew how. Charley was the original "dog whisperer" and his many dogs were also treated like family. Charley loved growing vegetables, fruit, flowers, and of course, trees. He was proud to be a Shriner and worked many hours in events to help raise money for those in need of the . He never forgot his humble beginnings in Arkansas and was quick to give his time and financial support to people who could use a hand. His frank way of speaking always let others know exactly what he was thinking, and his sense of humor and country wit kept everyone around him laughing. He was an excellent cook and loved good books and movies. Charley and Karen were able to travel to many interesting places around the world in recent years. In 2017, Charley miraculously survived two strokes and a traumatic brain injury all in a period of one week. However, it was lung cancer that eventually got the best of him. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, EMTs, and medical staff of all aspects of Kootenai Health, Family Medicine Residency, Advanced Health Care, Beacon Cancer Care, Hospice of North Idaho, and the Schneidmiller Hospice House for the exceptional treatment and compassionate care given to Charley over the last two years. Charley was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jimmy Estes, and niece, Cindy Pitt. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen, of Dalton Gardens; daughter, Kimberly Shaddox, of Tacoma, WA; son, Scott Estes (Sara), of Hayden, ID; granddaughter, Samantha (Ivan) Pilyayev, of Coeur d'Alene, ID; grandsons Benjamin and Elio; sisters Shirley Ennis of Orondo, WA and Kay Steiner of Locust Grove, AR; sister-in-law, Joan Estes, of East Wenatchee, WA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Charley's amazing life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 11:00, at Yates Funeral Home, 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, Idaho. Everyone is welcome to stay for a luncheon reception afterwards at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho or . Published in Spokesman-Review on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.