COLE, Charlotte Ann Born Charlotte Ann Berginnis on May 17, 1938 in Beckley, West Virginia to Margaret and Ed Berginnis and passed on June 11, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by parents and her brother Ed. Charlotte was raised in Beckley, West Virginia and graduated from high school in 1956. She then attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. Nursing was her profession throughout her life. Charlotte married Joseph Reger in 1961 and they had six children: Judy Chandler (John), Joe Reger (Eunice), Keith Reger (Lori), Ken Reger (Angie), Steve Reger (Annie), and Linda Stumbough (Doug). Divorced in 1983 and remarried in 1983 to Robert Cole (deceased June 15, 2004), she gained two step-children: Cheryl Smith and Bob Cole, Jr. (Debbie). Charlotte has 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many hobbies including quilting/sewing, bridge, gardening, reading, doing puzzles, cooking and baking, attending athletic events, and sporadic catering. Those who knew her were touched by her generosity, kindness, laughter, dedication, and her love for chocolate. A private graveside service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to Tutwiler Clinic (P.O. Box 462, Tutwiler, MS 38963), Union Gospel Mission (1224 East Trent, Spokane, WA 99202), or Hospice of Spokane (121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202). Published in Spokesman-Review on June 13, 2019