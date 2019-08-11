Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte C. ULIBARRI. View Sign Service Information Vigil 6:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1503 W. Dean Ave. Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

ULIBARRI, Charlotte C. Born August 2, 1939 in Deer Lodge, Montana to Kristine and Alfred Rainville. Passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at home in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her brother Arthur Rainville; daughters and son-in-law: Mary Ulibarri, Beth (Ulibarri) Cushman, Scott Cushman, and Therese Ulibarri; grandchildren: Matthew Ulibarri, Jessica Ulibarri, Brittni Cushman, Samantha Cushman, Jacqueline Anderson and Mykell Taylor and two great-grandsons. She is pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth L. Ulibarri, Sr. and son, Kenneth L. Ulibarri Jr. "Kenny". She graduated from Marycliff High School. Attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Attended Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University, earning a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology. She served as a Hospital Chaplain at Sacred Heart Hospital until her retirement. Vigil Service is Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1503 W. Dean Ave., Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am also at Joseph's, reception to follow. Private family committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Place Community Ministries, 1509 W. College Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.

