SNELL, Charlotte J. Charlotte J. Snell (94) of Mead, passed away January 30, 2020 in Spokane. She was born June 16, 1925 in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Laura Kendall. She graduated from Deer Park HS, Deer Park Washington. Charlotte retired from the Eagles Lodge. Her greatest enjoyment was outdoor activities and being with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Christ Central Church in Spokane. Charlotte was married to John A. Snell (deceased) and had three children: Kathryn Knowles (deceased), Ken and Candy (daughter in-law) Snell and Timothy Snell, Lova (step daughter) and Donald (deceased) Smith. Her grandchildren: Jamie and Gala Knowles, Jennifer Knowles, Jacquie and Dan McHenry, Kimberly and Corey Bonsen, Timothy and Jennifer Snell, Thomas and Kaila Snell, Kacie Snell, Cory Snell, Milanie Smith, Erica Smith. Her great-grandchildren: Jacob Knowles, Sarah Knowles, Cheyanne Knowles, Joshua McHenry, Josiah McHenry, Briar McHenry, Bramble McHenry, Maile Bonsen, Kaia Snell, Kendall Snell, Makena Snell, Josie Snell. Great-great-grandchildren: Aurora McHenry. The family grave site service will be February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Following, there will be a family and friends memorial services at 2pm at the Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon, Spokane. WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 4, 2020