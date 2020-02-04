Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte J. SNELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SNELL, Charlotte J. Charlotte J. Snell (94) of Mead, passed away January 30, 2020 in Spokane. She was born June 16, 1925 in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Laura Kendall. She graduated from Deer Park HS, Deer Park Washington. Charlotte retired from the Eagles Lodge. Her greatest enjoyment was outdoor activities and being with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Christ Central Church in Spokane. Charlotte was married to John A. Snell (deceased) and had three children: Kathryn Knowles (deceased), Ken and Candy (daughter in-law) Snell and Timothy Snell, Lova (step daughter) and Donald (deceased) Smith. Her grandchildren: Jamie and Gala Knowles, Jennifer Knowles, Jacquie and Dan McHenry, Kimberly and Corey Bonsen, Timothy and Jennifer Snell, Thomas and Kaila Snell, Kacie Snell, Cory Snell, Milanie Smith, Erica Smith. Her great-grandchildren: Jacob Knowles, Sarah Knowles, Cheyanne Knowles, Joshua McHenry, Josiah McHenry, Briar McHenry, Bramble McHenry, Maile Bonsen, Kaia Snell, Kendall Snell, Makena Snell, Josie Snell. Great-great-grandchildren: Aurora McHenry. The family grave site service will be February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Following, there will be a family and friends memorial services at 2pm at the Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon, Spokane. WA.

SNELL, Charlotte J. Charlotte J. Snell (94) of Mead, passed away January 30, 2020 in Spokane. She was born June 16, 1925 in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Laura Kendall. She graduated from Deer Park HS, Deer Park Washington. Charlotte retired from the Eagles Lodge. Her greatest enjoyment was outdoor activities and being with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Christ Central Church in Spokane. Charlotte was married to John A. Snell (deceased) and had three children: Kathryn Knowles (deceased), Ken and Candy (daughter in-law) Snell and Timothy Snell, Lova (step daughter) and Donald (deceased) Smith. Her grandchildren: Jamie and Gala Knowles, Jennifer Knowles, Jacquie and Dan McHenry, Kimberly and Corey Bonsen, Timothy and Jennifer Snell, Thomas and Kaila Snell, Kacie Snell, Cory Snell, Milanie Smith, Erica Smith. Her great-grandchildren: Jacob Knowles, Sarah Knowles, Cheyanne Knowles, Joshua McHenry, Josiah McHenry, Briar McHenry, Bramble McHenry, Maile Bonsen, Kaia Snell, Kendall Snell, Makena Snell, Josie Snell. Great-great-grandchildren: Aurora McHenry. The family grave site service will be February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Following, there will be a family and friends memorial services at 2pm at the Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon, Spokane. WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close