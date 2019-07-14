Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte K. PETERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERSON, Charlotte K. (Age 89) Charlotte K. Peterson, of Mead, WA passed away peacefully July 5, 2019, with her two daughters at her side holding her hands, after suffering a massive stroke. Charlotte was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 3, 1929 and was married to John O. Peterson on August 10, 1949. Together they raised four children and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Charlotte graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City. She was a loan officer until her retirement at age 61. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, San Luis Obispo, CA and St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Spokane, WA where she enjoyed bible study and volunteering. Charlotte also volunteered at the Fountain Valley Community Hospital, CA, and was the Parliamentarian and Chaplain for Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. Charlotte enjoyed crafts, bridge, gardening and canning. She collected spoons from her vacations and from friends and family. More than anything, Charlotte cherished her children and grandchildren and loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions with them, attending their sporting events, school events, recitals, graduations, and weddings. She was always there with her camera memorializing every occasion. She is survived by her children, Brad Peterson (Lorraine), Shanna Larsen, and Laura Reed (David), seven grandchildren, Caitlin and Breanna Larsen, Logan and Shelby Peterson, Erika Peterson, Melissa Reed Olson (Brock) and Jessica Reed, two great-grandchildren, Jaylie and Malakai Bradley, her siblings Royetta Dowland, Kathleen Benton (Wayne), and Doug Konold (Peggy), and her cat Tiger (Ty). Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband John, son Vance Peterson, sister Ruth Lind, and brothers Robert and Dave Konold. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:00am, Los Oso Valley Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos, California. A Memorial Service will also be held in Spokane, WA, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division St, Spokane, WA on August 11, 2019 at 2:00pm. To leave an online condolence to Charlotte's family, please visit our website at

