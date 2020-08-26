VAN MARTER, Charlotte Luna Olivia Lynn June 26th, 2020- August 16th, 2020 Charlotte was born to parents Jessie Van Marter and Matthew D. Van Marter on June 26th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. She was born 4 weeks early, but was a healthy 6lb 7oz. She had a full head of gorgeous dark hair, olive skin complexion with the most stunning dark blue eyes. She was the miracle they have been waiting for after having 5 born boys. Although Charlotte may have only been on this earth a short 7 weeks and 2 days, she touched so many. Sweet Charlotte loved dancing with her daddy, being skin to skin with mommy, and her older brother Zane singing to her. She brought so many people close together and created many lifelong friendships across the country. Charlotte is survived by her parents, Jessie Van Marter and Matthew D. Van Marter; siblings, Taylor, Richard, Victor, Zane, and Matthew J.S.; godmother and aunt, Jessica Susemiehl; godfather and uncle Bradley Wingett; maternal grandparents Amy "Nana" and Michael "Bapa" Warren; paternal grandparents, Cathy "MiMi" and Robert "BomBom" Cabe, and Charles "Papa" Hughes; paternal great- grandparents, Donna Royer, Jill and Tom Werkheiser, John and Mary Van Marter. Services will be held Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Hennessy Smith Funeral Homes. Due to restrictions, the family is requesting to view her funeral virtually from the funeral homes website.



