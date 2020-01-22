|
GRYMONPREZ, Charlotte Marion (Age 103) Charlotte M. Grymonprez, 103 years, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born March 24, 1916 in Milan, Illinois. She was the daughter of Glenn and Mary Glockhoff.After graduating from high school in Rock Island, Illinois, she attended the University of Illinois and Western Illinois University where she earned both a bachelor's and a master's degree in education. She taught in the Milan and and Moline schools for 35 years. Upon retirement she enjoyed knitting, bridge foursomes, and teaching classes in quilt guild and also belonged to the Washington guild for many years. On June 24, 1950 she married Joseph Grymonprez in Milan. It was after his passing that she moved to Spokane, Washington to be near family. In Spokane she volunteered and supported programs that feature women and children, such as Transitions, Volunteers of America, YWCA and Catholic Charities. She also was an avid football fan of both the NFL and college teams along with Notre Dame and Gonzaga basketball. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother Richard of Milan, sister Marjorie Morford Cooper of Spokane and a grandniece, Heather Hooke Trujillo of Spokane. She is survived by her sister's wonderful children who have been so loving and caring of her. They are Dennis Morford (Kathleen), Pam Emery (Bill), Kathy Hooke (Rick), Michael Morford (Patsy) all of Spokane and Jeff Morford (Terri) of Spanaway. A Celebration of Charlotte's life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 2:30 pm at Rockwood Retirement South Hill Event Center, 2850 E. Rockhurst Lane, Spokane, WA 99203.
