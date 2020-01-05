Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte NEMITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NIEMITZ, Charlotte (Age 82) Charlotte Nemitz passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019 at the age of 82. She was proceeded in death by her late husband Albert Nemitz and her son Roy Pennington. Our Mom is survived by her nine children and their spouses, Rick Pennington, Randy and Linda Engebritson, Kathy Yunk, Greg Yunk, Leona Nolan, Debbie and John Hines, Steve and Rachel Yunk, Twila and Frank Birch, and Robert Snow. She is survived by 36 grandchildren and 29 great -grandchildren and her three younger brothers and their spouses, Francis and Janet Flannigan, Kenneth and Marylou Flannigan, and Walter Flannigan. Our Mom was born in Lewistown, Montana on May 27th, 1937 to Maurice and Katherine Flannigan. She spent her early years in Montana before moving to Spokane, Washington for the rest of her life. Her favorite hobbies included reading, attending yard sales and playing bingo with her friends. Charlotte never had much financially, but she was always willing to give her last dollar to help one of her children or a close friend. We miss her dearly but we will never forget her inner toughness and her ability to be compassionate and caring to her family, friends and strangers. Our family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare Nursing Home for taking great care of our mom during her stay there. Graveside services will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park on Thursday, January 9th at 2:00PM. A reception will take place immediately following the service at her son Steve's home.

