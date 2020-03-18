Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Rose PHELPS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHELPS, Charlotte Rose (Age 91) November 29, 1928 - March 12, 2020 Charlotte's life journey began November 29, 1928, born to Edmund Kistka and Charlotte (Begier) of Buffalo, NY. Her journey ended March 12, 2020 with her family close to her bedside. Many know her by her nickname "Chuckie", which was adopted in high school (actually chosen by her friends) and stuck to this day. Chuckie received her RN degree in 1950, then met and married J. Andrew "Andy" Phelps, MD. Two children were born to them in St. John's, Newfoundland and two more in Miles City, MT. After moving to Spokane in 1975, homemaker and mother continued to be her focus. She later volunteered on various Our Lady of Lourdes parish committees. Chuckie was famous for her baking skills (yum!), cooking and created beautiful needlework. Her patience, kindness and soft voice will be missed by all who met her. Chuckie is survived by her loving husband, four children, Marie (Jason), Barb (Cornel), Angie, Paul (Karen), eight grandchildren and her sister Florence Sliwinski of Cheektowaga, NY. We kids asked Mom what color she hopes for her angel wings and she chose yellow, her favorite color. We have no doubt her hopes were answered; she earned those wings each and every day. We love you, Mom, and shall miss you and your hugs so much. The family will hold a private ceremony to honor Chuckie. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Spokane to whom we owe a great deal of thanks.

PHELPS, Charlotte Rose (Age 91) November 29, 1928 - March 12, 2020 Charlotte's life journey began November 29, 1928, born to Edmund Kistka and Charlotte (Begier) of Buffalo, NY. Her journey ended March 12, 2020 with her family close to her bedside. Many know her by her nickname "Chuckie", which was adopted in high school (actually chosen by her friends) and stuck to this day. Chuckie received her RN degree in 1950, then met and married J. Andrew "Andy" Phelps, MD. Two children were born to them in St. John's, Newfoundland and two more in Miles City, MT. After moving to Spokane in 1975, homemaker and mother continued to be her focus. She later volunteered on various Our Lady of Lourdes parish committees. Chuckie was famous for her baking skills (yum!), cooking and created beautiful needlework. Her patience, kindness and soft voice will be missed by all who met her. Chuckie is survived by her loving husband, four children, Marie (Jason), Barb (Cornel), Angie, Paul (Karen), eight grandchildren and her sister Florence Sliwinski of Cheektowaga, NY. We kids asked Mom what color she hopes for her angel wings and she chose yellow, her favorite color. We have no doubt her hopes were answered; she earned those wings each and every day. We love you, Mom, and shall miss you and your hugs so much. The family will hold a private ceremony to honor Chuckie. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Spokane to whom we owe a great deal of thanks. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close