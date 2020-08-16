TETSUKA, Charlotte (Age 94) September 16, 1925 - July 5, 2020 After an eventful life of 94 years, well-lived, and well-loved, Charlotte Tetsuka passed away under the most amazing care through Hospice House South with her daughter by her side on, July 5, 2020. From her childhood in Hilo, Hawaii, to her adult life in Spokane and Pasadena, she gave joy and was kind to everyone fortunate to meet her. In her younger years, she helped to establish her husband's optometry business. She was a room mother and an elementary school PTA President and was awarded the Golden Apple Award for her outstanding contribution to children. She transitioned from school volunteer to school employee working for Spokane Public Schools in the personnel department and as a school attendance liaison at Garry Middle School. Through the years, many of the students she encouraged to attend school still kept in contact with her. She was the first Japanese woman to serve as President of the Inland Optometric Association Women's Auxiliary. During her time in Pasadena, Los Angeles County honored her with the Senior Award of Excellence for contributions to the Pasadena Senior Center. Charlotte believed in supporting her community. She was always giving to those in need or offering endless volunteer hours to help others. She was an active member of Highland Park United Methodist Church volunteering for their fundraisers until she entered hospice. With Mom, friends became family. Loved ones often found themselves the recipient of a heartfelt note or gift just because they were in her thoughts. Husbands, Dr. George Yamamoto and George Tetsuka, and son-in- law Tom Ferris preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Ferris; sisters, Carol Cantiberos and Eunice Yasukawa; brother, Jimmy Tai; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to Christopher Ferris, Anna Ferris (Dan Colwell), and Elizabeth Ferris. Her natural beauty belied her years. Remembered for her grace and generosity, her legendary scones, and spritz cookies, Charlotte will greatly be missed by all who knew her. At her request, there will be no service. Interment will be in Hilo, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, Charlotte's family requests donations be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210, Highland Park Methodist Church, 611 S. Garfield St., Spokane, WA 99202, or to a charity of one's own choice.



