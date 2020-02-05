Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charmaine E. "Charlie" BECKHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BECKHAM, Charmaine E. Charmaine E Beckham, "Charlie", passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. Charlies' greatest love was Jesus Christ and she is now resting in His arms, celebrating eternal life with Him and those who preceded her in death, her husband Ray, two children, Debbie Belisle, Brad Belisle and one grandson, Ryan Emery. Born February 12, 1935 in Spokane, Washington, she lived here most of her life, graduating from Rogers High School in 1952. In 1974 she graduated from SCC and began working as an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital from 1974 to 1997. She affected many peoples' lives throughout her life and including many hours of volunteering at local food and clothing banks and her church. She will be missed immensely by those left here on earth, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces and many beloved friends. Celebration of Life for "Charlie" will be held February 15th at 11:00 a.m. The Intersection Church, 905 N. McDonald Rd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Union Gospel Mission or a .

