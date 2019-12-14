Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chas James MORENO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORENO, Chas James (Age 33) July 28, 1986 - November 30, 2019 Chazzy was born the third of four children on July 28th 1986 at Deaconess hospital. Outgoing and adventurous few could keep up with him although that didn't stop him from making lifelong friendships everywhere. Armed with a contagious smile and an infectious laugh he was able to make any situation he was a part of, both good and bad, exponentially better. Which helped when his genuine concern for others found him going through countless hours of pain with anyone who needed him, offering not only emotional support but a willingness to give all that he had. Having children was the highlight of his life. They all meant the world to him. They also gave him the best opportunity to feed his insatiable hunger for knowledge oftentimes showing his children that the most brilliant ideas can come from the most mundane places. Chazzy's heart was huge, he loved unconditionally and intensely. With an innocent soul he saw too much of the ugliness this world has to offer, gaining humbleness and a deep understanding of life although he also wrestled with questions that can't be fully answered yet. This slowly introduced a severe sadness into his very core. Chas made mistakes, as we all do but he found it hard to give himself even a portion of the forgiveness he so quickly gave to everyone else, which left guilt to also begin breaking him down. The ensuing depression was intense and the severity went primarily unnoticed largely due to the smile that even then rarely left his face. He fiercely fought to bring himself out of it. Sadly, that battle was lost over Thanksgiving leaving countless hearts aching. Chazzy was already successful in his life by leaving this world better than he found it although I believe it would mean the world to him if we could all try to each pay more attention to one another and promise to make time for those that are hurting, to do what we can to really listen, and facilitate help. Chas is survived by his grandmother Lupe father and mother Carmen and Jamie, sisters Alijaha and Brandis, brother Mardy wife Amber, children Devon, Kaden, Tavyn, Calista, Azzlyn and Abrianna along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a memorial service at Cornerstone Church 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th.

