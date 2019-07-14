Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Che Charles CRAIG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRAIG, Che Charles (Age 42) Che Charles Craig, of Rockledge, GA passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta; after losing his battle with liver and kidney disease. Born on June 30,1976 in Heidelberg, Germany to Micheal Charles Craig and Kathie Lynn Anderson; he spent over half his life proudly serving in the U.S. Army, traveling throughout the world. Sargent Craig left a lasting impression on every single soldier he encountered and was always an advocate for the underdog. He was a devoted husband and loving father to his two stepdaughters, was known for his compassion and servants heart, and he will be missed by his family, friends, and brothers in arms. Che was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Russ Anderson; paternal grandparents William and Betty Craig and a daughter Sarah Craig. He is survived by his wife Diane Craig of Rockledge, GA; stepdaughters Courtney Bush of Rockledge, GA and Jamie Bush of Dublin, GA; mother Kathie Anderson of Endicott, WA; father Michael Craig of Texas; sisters Coralea Mirabella of Texas, Marissa Montalvo of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Alexis Montalvo of Texas, Heather Ann Newton of Waupaca, WI; maternal grandmother Joan Anderson of Spokane, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A graveside memorial will be held on July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Che's honor to a Veteran's organization of their choice.

