ROSS, Cheri Millicent Cheri Millicent Ross passed away on October 17, 2020, at the Valley Vista Care center in Sandpoint, Idaho. Cheri is survived by her older brothers Larry Ross, of Friday Harbor, WA and Timothy Ross, of Albuquerque, NM. Cheri was born on April 13, 1954 in Spokane, WA to Jack Howard and Phyllis Louise Ross. Cheri was preceded in death by her sister Kristina Louise Bryant (2003), and by her parents Jack (2000) and Phyllis Ross (2011). Cheri attended Lynwood Elementary, Salk Junior High, and North Central High schools in Spokane. Cheri suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident near Portland, OR, in the summer of 1969. Cheri was in a coma for three months during her convalescence in Spokane the fall of 1969, and gradually regained the use of her limbs, speaking, reading and writing skills in a three year rehabilitation in Spokane. Her parents were focused solely on helping their youngest child to become a fully functioning adult. She eventually finished high school and finished two quarters at Eastern Washington University. As a little girl, Cheri was the sweetest child, and her many cousins and friends delighted in having her in their company. As a teenager she was a rebel, but still very popular with her friends. Cheri adored her older sister Tina and wanted to be included in all of her older sisters' activities. Cheri spent over 20 years of her adult life in northern Idaho, near an uncle and aunt and a several cousins. Words can not express the impact that Cheri's good nature had on the hearts of her family members. One of the features about Cheri that everyone should remember was her sense of humor; she always laughed at some our statements. Her brothers called this "breaking out in laughter", as her laugh was so unique. She will be missed, but will live forever in our hearts. The family is especially grateful to the professional staff at Valley Vista Care for their caring and loving support of our sister for her last few years. Cremation has taken place and the family plans a remembrance for Cheri in the summer of 2021 in Spokane. Cheri will be interred in the Spokane Fairmount Memorial Cemetery in a niche next to her parents.



