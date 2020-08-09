EVENSON, Cheryal L. Passed away August 5, 2020 at her home on the West End of the Spokane Indian Reservation. Cherie was born on April 26, 1958 in Spokane, WA to Robert and Joan (McCoy) Evenson. Cherie grew up in Chattaroy, eventually moving home to the Spokane Indian Reser-vation. She is survived by her two children Gary (Britney) Hughes and Ryan (Ashley) Newbill, along with seven grandchildren. Cherie is also survived by her father Robert (Barb) Evenson; and seven siblings Marc Evenson, Crystal O'Brien, Velma Atwood, Lisha Dye, Brenda Ostby, Mark DeLaunay and Ron Evenson, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Joan (McCoy) Duncan; her sister Tina Elkins; and partner George Andrews. She will forever be known for her selfless giving and beautiful smile. A Wake service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the West End Community Center. Funeral services Friday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the West End Community Center with burial to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the Evenson family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.