BARROW, Cheryl (Gepford) (Age 54) Cheryl (Gepford) Barrow of Spokane, WA passed away on her 54th birthday on April 21, 2020. Cheryl was born in Spokane, WA on April 21, 1966. She graduated from Cheney High School in 1984 and earned her Associate's Degree from Spokane Community College in 1995. Approaching life with the mantra "She believed she could so she did," Cheryl's interactions with others quickly made them take note of her outspoken personality and that she lived life on her own terms. A source of strength for anyone lucky enough to know her, she was devoted to family. Cheryl dearly loved her children Sydney and Tyler, and they were the lights of her life from their very beginnings. When Cheryl learned in 2017 that she was going to be a grandmother, her affinity for shoppingwhether via thrifting or Amazontook on a whole new level. She loved and doted on her two grandchildren long before they were ever born. In addition to family camping trips and being the ultimate Seahawks' fan, Cheryl hosted innumerable backyard family gatherings, which always included her children, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and often other family members as well. An extensive and tasty menu was an integral part of these gatherings. Of her many culinary creations, her soups were perhaps the most famous. With her love for cooking and her zest for life, these family events were always a hit. When giving family members a start time for the gathering, she would state, "Early in, early out". It never worked. Scheduling it earlier just meant that she was stuck with family even longer! She also spent many years with Todd, who loved her deeply and was by her side until the very end. For over 20 years, Cheryl worked at Incyte Diagnostics. In her Business Office Manager role (Cheryl often referred to herself as "da BOM"), she demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and received endless support from her supervisor Tom. Long after medical issues prevented her from continuing the career that she loved, she remained close with her former colleagues. With them, she enjoyed dinners, casino trips, and Watershed at The Gorge, just to name a few. Cheryl's family and Todd are forever grateful for Incyte's generosity, compassion, and love. Creativity was one of Cheryl's many talents. She was an expert scrap booker and card-maker, teaching and sharing her works of art with family and friends as well as teaching other family members these skills. Beading was one of her most recent hobbies. When she bought her new house in 2014, she developed a plan for her backyard and spent several months overhauling it, making it just perfect for entertaining. Talented in growing beautiful flowers and bountiful vegetables, Cheryl was also a face painter for People Painters for many years. Cheryl is survived by her parents Jerry and Dorothy Gepford, Spokane, WA; sister Corinna Traut (Ken), Spokane, WA; brother Jerry Gepford, Jr. (Tammy), Spokane, WA; sister Laurie Lafser (Matt), Moses Lake, WA; daughter Sydney Chekulayev (Aleksandr), Spokane, WA; son Tyler, Spokane, WA; father of her children, Coy Barrow, Spokane, WA; nieces and nephews Michael, Jason, Rachelle, Damon, Jerry Joe, Kaleigh, and Christian; grandchildren Seraphina and Joseph, Spokane, WA; boyfriend Todd Rima, Spokane, WA; and many other family members and friends. At Cheryl's request, no service will be held. However, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Cheryl's family and friends will continue to miss her beyond measure.

