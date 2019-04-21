|
IMLER, Cheryl H. (Age 74) Cheryl H. Imler, passed away on April 13, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born on February 25, 1945 in Spokane to Edward and Charlotte Grandinetti. Cheryl graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1963. Cheryl enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts which brought a lot of joy to her life. She shared that love with her children. Cheryl cherished the time she spent with her family and enjoyed spending holidays with those she loved. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Roger Imler; son, Chris Ralston; daughters, Julie Roberts, Susannah Stanley, and Kelly Huntley; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In honoring Cheryl's love of animals, memorial donations may be made in her name to ASPCA. A celebration of life for Cheryl will take place at a later date. Please share memories of Cheryl in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019