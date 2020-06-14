BEYER, Cheryl Lea (Kirkpatrick) (Age 74) July 29,1945 - June 6, 2020 Cheryl Lea Beyer (age 74) passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Cheryl was born in Bremerton, Washington in 1945 to her loving parents Tate and May Kirkpatrick and was raised with her older sister Colleen Newton in Lyman, WA. She graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1963 and received her Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of Nevada Reno in 1976. She had multiple roles as a registered RN, spending her last eighteen years in public health working with underserved mothers and children in Spokane. Her unwavering kindness, loyalty and compassion made her an exceptional nurse and a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Cheryl met the love of her life, Dennis Beyer, in 1978 in Reno, Nevada. They moved to Spokane, WA in 1982 where she spent the last 42 years, sharing adventures and creating memories with her family and friends. In 2009, she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition. She received the incredible gift of life on September 3, 2009 when she underwent a double lung transplant. One family's tragic loss provided her with ten more years on what she would describe "as a roller coaster with more highs than lows." She was eternally grateful for her donation. Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Dennis, her son Christopher and wife Lisa May (Redwood City, CA), daughter Laurel Kelly and husband Mason Burley (Spokane, WA), her step-children Kristine Lay (Oregon), Nathan and wife Darcy Hickman (Alaska) and Tim and wife Bobbie Beyer (Nevada), 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister Colleen (Chuck) Newton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join us for an open house celebrating Cheryl's life from 3-5pm on June 19th, 2020 at 2411 East 59th Court, Spokane, WA 99223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery in Spokane, WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store