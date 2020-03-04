LEBLANC-ADAMS, Cheryl Marie (Age 66) Passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA on September 23, 1953. Cheryl graduated from Deer Park High School, Class of 1971. Upon graduating, Cheryl attended WSU in Pullman, WA fall of 1971. Cheryl graduated from WSU with her Bachelors in the Science of Nursing in 1976. Cheryl returned to WSU and completed her Masters in the Science of Nursing in 1992. Cheryl married Craig Adams in 1976. The were married for 30 years and resided in Spokane, WA with their Shih Tzu dogs. Cheryl worked at Eastern State Hospital as an RN, from which she retired. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Liberty Park United Methodists Church located at 1526 E. 11th Avenue in Spokane, WA at 2:30pm. Burial will be at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her brother Anthony LeBlanc; four nieces; four nephews; seven great-nieces; eleven great-nephews. Cheryl is preceded in death by husband Craig Adams, Adelbert (Zelda) LeBlanc, Bruce LeBlanc (brother), Thomas LeBlanc (brother).

