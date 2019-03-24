Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
For more information about
Cheryl Reilly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Reilly


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Reilly Obituary
REILLY, Cheryl (Age 72) Cheryl Reilly passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Cheryl Lynn Frieske on December 11, 1946 in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1965. She became a Certified Nurses Aid working at local hospitals, nursing homes, and as a private caregiver. Cheryl enjoyed reading, crocheting, and quilting and generously gave her crafts to others as she embraced every opportunity to share her faith with people so they would learn as she had, about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Cheryl was very dedicated to her family and is preceded in death by her son, Bob Reilly, her sister, Jackie Frieske, and her parents. She is survived by her brothers Mark and John; and by her children, Debbie Matthews, Camie Reilly, and Jeff Reilly along with their families including six grandchildren: Bradie, Jackson, Jaci, Grace, Landen, and Lauren, who all loved her deeply. Funeral services will be held at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27th at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now