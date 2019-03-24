REILLY, Cheryl (Age 72) Cheryl Reilly passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Cheryl Lynn Frieske on December 11, 1946 in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1965. She became a Certified Nurses Aid working at local hospitals, nursing homes, and as a private caregiver. Cheryl enjoyed reading, crocheting, and quilting and generously gave her crafts to others as she embraced every opportunity to share her faith with people so they would learn as she had, about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Cheryl was very dedicated to her family and is preceded in death by her son, Bob Reilly, her sister, Jackie Frieske, and her parents. She is survived by her brothers Mark and John; and by her children, Debbie Matthews, Camie Reilly, and Jeff Reilly along with their families including six grandchildren: Bradie, Jackson, Jaci, Grace, Landen, and Lauren, who all loved her deeply. Funeral services will be held at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27th at 4:00 p.m. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary