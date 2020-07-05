1/2
Chester Arno JAHNS Jr.
JAHNS, Chester Arno, Jr. (Age 74) Chester Arno Jahns Jr., 74, of Rockford, WA passed away on June 20, 2020. Chester was born in Spokane, WA on January 25, 1946. He graduated from Freeman High School and then Washington State University with a degree in Agriculture Engineering. After getting his degree, Chester worked for the Soil Conservation Service and later managed Viewpoint Farm in Rockford, WA. Chester was active with the Washington Farm Bureau, Secretary of Spokane County Crop Improvement, he was on the board of directors for Mica Peak Cemetery, the citizen's advisory committee for the Spokane County Air Pollution Control Authority, President of the Spokane Swing Dance Club. Chester was a faithful member of Rockford United Methodist Church. Chester loved to travel to many places including Germany and Ukraine to observe their farming practices and he enjoyed participation in the German American Society. He loved hiking, bicycling, and snow skiing, and of course he loved playing a little black jack! Chester is survived by his son Kelly Jahns, daughter Tamara Scarcello, two grandchildren, as well as his brother William Jahns and his sister Bonita Morrow. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
