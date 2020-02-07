Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Ernest Alfred "Chet" TEMPLIN. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Ritzville Lutheran Cemetery Memorial service 1:30 PM Emanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

TEMPLIN, Chester Ernest Alfred "Chet" Chester "Chet" Ernest Alfred Templin passed away at 100 years old on February 2, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born on December 11, 1919 in Ralston, WA to Ella "Elsie" (Wellsandt) and Ernest Templin. Chet graduated from Ritzville High School in 1938, and farmed wheat and raised livestock with his father near Tokio, WA until he purchased the farm himself. Deferred from World War II as farm exempt, he also worked part-time with the ASCS measuring allotments for farms in Adams County. In 1945, Chet married Gladys Rose (Regan). They had their daughter, Garnet, in 1947 and son, Garrett, in 1950. In 1948, he was among the first farmers in Adams and Lincoln counties put in irrigation for green crops like alfalfa and blue grass seed. Chet supplemented the farm income by selling and installing grain storage tanks. He mentored his crew and built lifelong friendships through this endeavor. Over 1000 of his grain storage bins now pepper Adams, Lincoln, Grant, Spokane, and Whitman counties. Chet was the first Ritzville FFA president, a 4-H livestock club leader, a master and member of the Crab Creek Grange, and a leader in establishing the Ritzville Conservation District. He was a lifelong member and longtime board member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ritzville. After Gladys's death, Chet married Juanita (Perkins) Stromberger in 1979. With the same values and strong faith in God, they were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed time with their beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and had numerous adventures together, including visits to Australia, Europe, and China. Chet was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys, brothers Delbert and Robert, and infant sister. He is survived by his wife Juanita; daughter Garnet Templin-Imel (Kenneth Imel); son Garrett Templin (Carol); step-daughter Julie Eller (Michael); grandson Reid Templin (Angela); grandson Jared Templin (Linsey); granddaughter Reagan Templin (Keith Babinec); granddaughter Patricia Rutledge (Daniel Wadleigh); granddaughter Lisa Imel; grandson William Eller; grandson Christopher Eller; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9am-5pm at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. An interment will be held at the Ritzville Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm with a Memorial Service following at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 1:30pm. Memorial donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church (206 S Division Street Ritzville, WA 99169) or a in memory of Chester Templin. To leave online condolences for the Templin family please visit our website at

TEMPLIN, Chester Ernest Alfred "Chet" Chester "Chet" Ernest Alfred Templin passed away at 100 years old on February 2, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born on December 11, 1919 in Ralston, WA to Ella "Elsie" (Wellsandt) and Ernest Templin. Chet graduated from Ritzville High School in 1938, and farmed wheat and raised livestock with his father near Tokio, WA until he purchased the farm himself. Deferred from World War II as farm exempt, he also worked part-time with the ASCS measuring allotments for farms in Adams County. In 1945, Chet married Gladys Rose (Regan). They had their daughter, Garnet, in 1947 and son, Garrett, in 1950. In 1948, he was among the first farmers in Adams and Lincoln counties put in irrigation for green crops like alfalfa and blue grass seed. Chet supplemented the farm income by selling and installing grain storage tanks. He mentored his crew and built lifelong friendships through this endeavor. Over 1000 of his grain storage bins now pepper Adams, Lincoln, Grant, Spokane, and Whitman counties. Chet was the first Ritzville FFA president, a 4-H livestock club leader, a master and member of the Crab Creek Grange, and a leader in establishing the Ritzville Conservation District. He was a lifelong member and longtime board member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ritzville. After Gladys's death, Chet married Juanita (Perkins) Stromberger in 1979. With the same values and strong faith in God, they were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed time with their beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and had numerous adventures together, including visits to Australia, Europe, and China. Chet was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys, brothers Delbert and Robert, and infant sister. He is survived by his wife Juanita; daughter Garnet Templin-Imel (Kenneth Imel); son Garrett Templin (Carol); step-daughter Julie Eller (Michael); grandson Reid Templin (Angela); grandson Jared Templin (Linsey); granddaughter Reagan Templin (Keith Babinec); granddaughter Patricia Rutledge (Daniel Wadleigh); granddaughter Lisa Imel; grandson William Eller; grandson Christopher Eller; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9am-5pm at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. An interment will be held at the Ritzville Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm with a Memorial Service following at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 1:30pm. Memorial donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church (206 S Division Street Ritzville, WA 99169) or a in memory of Chester Templin. To leave online condolences for the Templin family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com . The family would also like to give thanks to Harold Fleiger for taking the wonderful photos. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations