FELCH, Chester Lee "Chet" (Age 59) Chester Lee Felch (Chet) age 59 Passed away December 20, 2018 in Spokane, WA. Chet was born on October 20, 1959 in Helena, MT. to parents David and Patricia and was their second of seven children. Chet was preceded in death by his father David Sr., brother Thomas, and eldest son Chester Lee Felch Jr. (Sam). He is survived by his mother Patricia; brothers David, John, Tim, Christopher; sister Patty Kay; daughter Chrystal; son Kyle; daughter-in-law Cora; grandchildren Kai, Kurtis, Klairabelle and Samantha;cousins, nieces, nephews, and his group of close friends. A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 23, at 2pm at the Windsor Baptist Church, 4404 W. Hallett Rd., Spokane, WA. 99224. Burial will be at a later date at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019