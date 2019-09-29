Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chieko nee Ikeda TARLTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TARLTON, Chieko Chieko Tarlton, née Ikeda, was born in Kamakura, Japan in 1928 and passed away in Spokane, WA on August 27, 2019. As a girl, she took difficult exams to gain entrance to a private girls' school where she was able to study English (only select schools allowed English during the war years). In addition to their studies, she and her classmates were required to work in war factories and also clean soldiers' uniforms. After the war and during the US Occupation, Chieko was hired to work in Tokyo with the US Army, where she did translation and worked as a switchboard operator. Later, she spent time as a secretary to a Japanese emissary and traveled to Burma. Following this, she again worked in Tokyo at a British firm, Corns and Company, Ltd. During this time she met and married a US Air Force soldier and had a daughter. In 1967, the family moved to Spokane, WA, where Chieko studied to become a US citizen and was naturalized in 1972. She then taught citizenship classes to other immigrants and worked with the Spokane mayor's office assisting new immigrants settle in Spokane. Many Spokane residents know Chieko from her years of work at the department store Lamonts as well as her volunteer work at Holy Family Hospital. She was also very involved with Highland Park Methodist Church (a church with historic roots in the Japanese-American community) and volunteered for many of their events. Chieko lived through many challenges in life but always worked hard to rise above difficulties. She embodied great strength and the Japanese spirit of Gaman, perseverance. Chieko loved Spokane and, having come from the polluted Tokyo of the 1960s, was always in awe of the many days with beautiful white clouds against a blue sky. Chieko is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and faithful canine companion, Momo; her sisters, Keiko (Yukio) Murakami of Tokyo, and Mutsuko (Yasufumi) Sasagawa of Yokohama; and her brother, Yoshiyuki (Masako) Ikeda, of Fujisawa. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Etsuko Tanaka.

TARLTON, Chieko Chieko Tarlton, née Ikeda, was born in Kamakura, Japan in 1928 and passed away in Spokane, WA on August 27, 2019. As a girl, she took difficult exams to gain entrance to a private girls' school where she was able to study English (only select schools allowed English during the war years). In addition to their studies, she and her classmates were required to work in war factories and also clean soldiers' uniforms. After the war and during the US Occupation, Chieko was hired to work in Tokyo with the US Army, where she did translation and worked as a switchboard operator. Later, she spent time as a secretary to a Japanese emissary and traveled to Burma. Following this, she again worked in Tokyo at a British firm, Corns and Company, Ltd. During this time she met and married a US Air Force soldier and had a daughter. In 1967, the family moved to Spokane, WA, where Chieko studied to become a US citizen and was naturalized in 1972. She then taught citizenship classes to other immigrants and worked with the Spokane mayor's office assisting new immigrants settle in Spokane. Many Spokane residents know Chieko from her years of work at the department store Lamonts as well as her volunteer work at Holy Family Hospital. She was also very involved with Highland Park Methodist Church (a church with historic roots in the Japanese-American community) and volunteered for many of their events. Chieko lived through many challenges in life but always worked hard to rise above difficulties. She embodied great strength and the Japanese spirit of Gaman, perseverance. Chieko loved Spokane and, having come from the polluted Tokyo of the 1960s, was always in awe of the many days with beautiful white clouds against a blue sky. Chieko is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and faithful canine companion, Momo; her sisters, Keiko (Yukio) Murakami of Tokyo, and Mutsuko (Yasufumi) Sasagawa of Yokohama; and her brother, Yoshiyuki (Masako) Ikeda, of Fujisawa. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Etsuko Tanaka. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019

