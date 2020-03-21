Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chikako "Chiko" BERGIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGIN, Chikako "Chiko" NOVEMBER 5, 1943 - MARCH 12, 2020 Chiko was born in Miyazaki, Japan. She had three brothers and one sister. She met her husband, Phil Bergin, in November of 1963 while he was serving in the Navy in Japan. It was love at first sight (at least for Phil it was). They were married in Tokyo, Japan on March 16, 1965. Chiko was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked in retail accounting departments in the Navy Retail System in Japan and when she moved to the U.S. she worked in Walmart payroll department. She also worked briefly as a home health aide. Chiko had a sweet and loving nature and the prettiest smile. She was kind to everyone. She loved to cook, especially Japanese meals, and those meals were coveted by all her family and friends. She had many health problems over the years, but never complained. When Phil retired from the Navy they moved to Spokane, Washington and lived there for 28 years. They recently moved to Reno to be near family. It is so difficult to cover all of the special things about Chiko in an obituary. Those who knew her already know how special she was and everyone else will have to take my word for it. She was special. She is survived by her husband Phil, their son Bill Bergin and his wife Dawn and six grandchildren - Kaz, Sho, Darius, Ryan, Emi and Daniel. She is also survived by two brothers in Japan and numerous nephews and nieces (in law) throughout the U.S. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister and one brother in Japan. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private celebrations of life will be held in various locations in the future. Chiko loved animals and if she ever won the lottery she was going to build an animal shelter. So in lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, a donation to a local animal shelter in her name would be appreciated.

