Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99824 (509)-838-8900

CAVINESS, Chris Alan November 12, 1963 - April 20, 2020 Always a true competitor, Chris ran the long-distance race of mortality for 56 years. He ran with courage, determination, integrity, and passion - always focused on the goal ahead of him. He had many hurdles along the way that he cleared with grace and just when the race became an uphill battle, he pumped his arms to the finish line. Chris was born in Spokane to Herman and Jeraldine Caviness. He attended Franklin Elementary, Sacajawea Jr. High, and graduated from Ferris High School with honors in 1982. He was a proud member of the 1981 Ferris Cross Country State Championship Team. He also excelled at high jumping and was on the Ferris high jump top ten record for 37 years. Chris was awarded the coveted Valhalla Award for being an outstanding three sport athlete in cross-country, basketball, and track and field. Chris continued his education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987 and a Master of Arts degree in Math Education in 1989. His teaching career started at Spanish Fork High School in Utah. In combination with teaching he became the girls head cross-country coach and girls head track and field coach. Under his coaching the girls track team became back to back State Champions for 1997 and 1998. Chris was nominated as the UHSTCA 4A Girls Coach of the Year for both 1997 and 1998. After getting married, Chris returned home to Spokane, teaching and coaching at Rogers High School. He led the girls track team to second place at the State Meet in 2004. He soon found his way back to Ferris High school. He was the JV girls track and field coach and specialized in the high jump and 4x4 for 14 years. In 2019 he became the girls head coach. He was the boys assistant cross-country coach for seven years, becoming the head boys coach in 2018. He had a passion for helping students and athletes believe in themselves and had a way of motivating them to become their best selves. Through his example, pep talks, and goal setting he taught both his students and athletes the value and discipline of hard work and how their efforts could bring the rewards of a job well done. Chris had a talent for helping his athletes achieve PR's (personal records) and his students earn good grades. He coached many state champion athletes in both Utah and Washington. Chris was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ and belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Chris loved attending church and enjoyed the fellowship of his brothers and sisters in the gospel. He served as a missionary for his church from August 1983 until December 1984 in the Germany Munich Mission where he learned to speak fluent German, teach the gospel, and provide service for others. Chris met the love of his life, Lara Hansen, at the wedding of a friend. They were soon married and sealed for all eternity in the Utah Mt. Timpanogos Temple on October 10th, 1997. Chris was a phenomenal husband and father. He exuded patience, wisdom, and love. His family was everything to him. A friend to all, Chris knew how to make everyone feel special and cared for. He loved spending time at Stoneridge Resort with his family, golfing with his dad and brothers, and was a huge BYU football and basketball fan (Go Cougars!). He could name every college mascot, loved watching college football and could rap all the lyrics to "Rapper's Delight." He cultured his kids in 80's music, had a special birthday song for all his students at school, and always got his students "fired up for math!" For over a year he battled esophageal cancer with radiation, surgery and three different rounds of chemotherapy, still teaching and coaching through most of it. He finally found peace and crossed the finish line leaving this world and being welcomed as a hero into the next. He is survived by his parents: Herm and Jeraldine; his wife, Lara; his three children: Chad, Halle and Sean; and his siblings: Sherri (Roger), Jeff (Linda) and Mike. A huge thank you to all our family and friends who continually supported us all during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, April 30th from 10am-12pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4444 E. 43rd Ave. You will be directed to enter on the west side of the church and continue around to a viewing area honoring Chris. A family grave side service will take place at 2:30pm. This can be viewed on Facebook Live at "Chris Caviness (Coach Chris Caviness)."

