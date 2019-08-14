Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chrisopher Jaymes van DISSEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

van DISSEL, Christopher Jaymes (Age 28) Christopher Jaymes van Dissel, left this world due to injuries sustained in an accidental fall in Seattle on August 6th. Chris was born May 19th, 1991 in Ogden, UT and the family moved to Spokane soon after, where he had the benefit of growing up with close family and friends who helped shape his life. After graduating from Shadle Park High School in 2009, he traveled to South Korea with members of his Tae Kwon Do group. He then went to work for Rockwood Clinic in the medical records department and attended fire academy, where he was certified as a reserve firefighter with Spokane Fire district 10. Chris enlisted in the military and was most recently assigned to the 455th Engineer Company where he was an Army field medic. During his military service, he was deployed to Guatemala for a humanitarian mission, served a year in Afghanistan and had a brief visit to Romania before returning home. He joined the American Medical Response family and currently worked at AMR as an EMT where he loved his profession and served his community. Chris also loved to camp, hike and backpack to remote areas. He recently trekked in Canada and had previously gone on long hikes in Glacier and Zion National Parks as well as along the coast of the Olympic National Park. He enjoyed animals, science, nature, and fly-fishing. He was always seeking adventures such as running a marathon and river rafting. Chris is survived by his parents, Ben and Cynthia, his sister, Kaytee and two brothers, Jon and Jeffery. His maternal grandparents are Dennis and June Knowlton and Patrick and Serona Enright. He had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Dennis and his paternal grandparents, Gerrit and Adriana van Dissel. A visitation for Chris will be held Friday, August 16, from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, 3:00 pm at Spokane Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1111S. Thor St., Spokane, WA 99202. Committal service will be Monday, August 19th at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either AMR employee assistance fund or to the homeless veterans of Spokane.

van DISSEL, Christopher Jaymes (Age 28) Christopher Jaymes van Dissel, left this world due to injuries sustained in an accidental fall in Seattle on August 6th. Chris was born May 19th, 1991 in Ogden, UT and the family moved to Spokane soon after, where he had the benefit of growing up with close family and friends who helped shape his life. After graduating from Shadle Park High School in 2009, he traveled to South Korea with members of his Tae Kwon Do group. He then went to work for Rockwood Clinic in the medical records department and attended fire academy, where he was certified as a reserve firefighter with Spokane Fire district 10. Chris enlisted in the military and was most recently assigned to the 455th Engineer Company where he was an Army field medic. During his military service, he was deployed to Guatemala for a humanitarian mission, served a year in Afghanistan and had a brief visit to Romania before returning home. He joined the American Medical Response family and currently worked at AMR as an EMT where he loved his profession and served his community. Chris also loved to camp, hike and backpack to remote areas. He recently trekked in Canada and had previously gone on long hikes in Glacier and Zion National Parks as well as along the coast of the Olympic National Park. He enjoyed animals, science, nature, and fly-fishing. He was always seeking adventures such as running a marathon and river rafting. Chris is survived by his parents, Ben and Cynthia, his sister, Kaytee and two brothers, Jon and Jeffery. His maternal grandparents are Dennis and June Knowlton and Patrick and Serona Enright. He had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Dennis and his paternal grandparents, Gerrit and Adriana van Dissel. A visitation for Chris will be held Friday, August 16, from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, 3:00 pm at Spokane Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1111S. Thor St., Spokane, WA 99202. Committal service will be Monday, August 19th at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either AMR employee assistance fund or to the homeless veterans of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close