POINDEXTER, Christa Ann (Age 76) August 24, 1943 - June 30, 2020 Christa was born in Munich Germany, to Alfons and Elizabeth Rothengass, August 24, 1943. She moved from Germany to Spokane, with her parents and sister, at the age of 12. She graduated from Marycliff High School in 1962. In 1966 she married Gerald Poindexter and they had two sons, Michael and Rodney, after the boys were older, she did secretarial work for many years, and then she worked as an instructional assistant for District 81 for several years, before her retirement. She has been a devoted hockey fan since the age of 15 and has had Spokane Chiefs season tickets, since the team's inception. Both sons played hockey up to the junior level, with Rodney also playing for Northern Michigan University and professionally in Germany. She was also an avid dog lover. She loved all dogs. She was very generous with things, money, and love, especially to her family. Her niece, nephews and their families all knew her by "Aunt Sue." Christa was also a breast cancer survivor. After her divorce, she met Ritch Albert in 1996 and they spent almost twenty four years together, the last fourteen, in a house they bought together, out in the country, in Chattaroy. She was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her sons Michael and Rodney Poindexter, sister Lynn Rice (Bill) who she was very close to, cherished granddaughter Nicole Caruso, Nicole's mother Mona Caruso, partner Ritch Albert, ex husband Gerald Poindexter (Pam), nephews Rick (Diana), Tony (Joanne), and Dan Rice, niece Jennifer Wright (Russ), many grand and great grand nephews and nieces, and many friends, especially her best friend for fifty two years, Mary Freeman, and her dogs Schorsche and Amy. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store