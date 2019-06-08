RUDD, Christeena Shauntelle (Age 36) Christeena Shauntelle Rudd, passed away peace-fully on May 17, 2019 in Spokane, Wa. She was born July 22, 1982. In her early life she had a love of animals and the outdoors. She grew up on a small farm in Spokane Valley, WA with her two younger siblings. Christy had a love of rodeo, where her and her family would travel every weekend for rodeo competitions. Christy rose to the prestigious role of Rodeo Queen. She is survived by her three amazing boys:Tanner, Gage, and Chason; also, her mother Connie Rudd, brother Mike, and sister Kendra. She was greeted on the other side by her father Stephen Rudd and both grandmothers Earlene Sitton and Lois Rudd. Christy's family will celebrate privately in a celebration of life. Christy will be missed by many family and friends.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 8, 2019