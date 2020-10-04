BRESKO, Christel Decker Christel Decker Bresko went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born August 18, 1937 in Herbornseelbach, Germany to Minna and Oskar Decker and was the eldest of three children. Her father served five years in the German army in WWII before being taken as a POW by the Russians to Siberia until 1951. Christel went to England in 1957 where she worked as a nursemaid and taught herself English at night. A year later she enrolled in a nursing program and received her degree in 1962. She moved to America in 1968 to attend Northwest College in Kirkland, WA, where she met her husband, William Bresko, who was attending Northwest College after he retired from the military. They were married June 14, 1969. After Bill graduated in 1970, the couple went to Fort Yukon, Alaska where they spent 14 years as missionaries before settling in Medical Lake, WA. Bill worked at Silver Lake Camp and Christel worked at Lakeland Village until their retirement in 1999. Christel was a godly woman with faith that moved mountains and was the author of several books which described her life experiences and faith in God. Christel and Bill were always pillars of any community they lived in. Christel is survived by her husband Bill of 51 years, and multiple relatives in Germany. A small graveside service was held at the WA State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations in Christel's memory may be made to Silver Lake Camp, PO Box 430, Medical Lake, WA.



