LAYMAN, Christian E. (Age 31) Christian Edward Layman, age 31, passed away June 8th, 2020 surrounded by his parents and family. Christian was born August 24th, 1988 in Spokane, Washington to parents Bruce and Catherine Layman. He graduated in 2007 from Mead High School and took many classes at Spokane Falls Community College. Christian served at the LDS Bishop's Storehouse of Spokane, organizing food donations to give to those in need. During his summers Christian lived in Los Alamos, New Mexico where he loved to serve at Casa Mesita, a local charity thrift store. Christian had many hobbies that he truly loved and became part of the communities surrounding those things. He loved Gonzaga Basketball and was their number one fan. He knew the stats, he knew the players, and he loved to watch them play. Christian's other passion was for Hot Wheels cars. He was an avid collector and could often be found checking the pegs for treasure hunts at many local stores. Christian had and overcame many health struggles throughout his life yet remained optimistic. Many of the procedures and surgeries he received were in their trial phases and he was blessed with amazing doctors and medical care providers. Christian made friends wherever he went. In both Spokane and Los Alamos, he was an active member of the community and a friend to all. His family is constantly amazed that anywhere they go there is always someone who knows Christian. He had infinite compassion for others and was always truly happy for others' successes. He was a spiritual man who knew that he was loved by God and wanted others to feel loved and cared for. He will be missed by so many. Christian is survived by his parents; his sisters Julia (Alex) Baker, Annah (Richie) Wyss, and Christina (Trevor) Moore; 10 nieces and nephews, and many friends from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gonzaga, and the Hot Wheels community. A funeral service in his honor is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on June 19th. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be closed but livestreamed so that all can participate. To share a memory of Christian or to request a link to the livestream please visit: http://christian.juliaandalex.com/ In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital of Spokane and Shriners Hospital of Spokane. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 17, 2020.