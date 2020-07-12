RHODES, Christian Christian Rhodes went into the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 8, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA on April 23, 1971. She was survived by her two children, daughter Chloej and son Ryder; parents Stan and Janet Rhodes; two brothers Brad Rhodes and John (Amy) Rhodes; nieces Nature (Kent), Canada (Clint), Haylee (Billy); nephews Hunter (Rashelle), Ryan (Shannon), Zach, and Dawson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Christian graduated from Central Valley High School and received her education degree from EWU. She began her teaching career at Central Valley High School, but soon moved to Anchorage Alaska. In her third year of teaching, she was asked to share her ideas and methods as a presenter at the national convention in Florida. WOW! After five years in Alaska she returned to Spokane. She taught at Ferris High School and Salk Middle School. Because of her care and concern for the students, her innovative methods with curriculum and presentations, Christian reached an elite level in the teaching profession. Many former students reached out to the family to express Christian's positive influence on their lives and the following statements are just a few. She was literally the only reason I graduated. She pushed me not to drop out. She gave me a chance when most others had given up on me. She was the best. I hope she knows how many lives she touched. She was everyone's favorite for a reason. What an amazing teacher, life coach and friend. She was a special teacher. She loved being a teacher and helping her students. Her style of teaching made me go into education. Christian's passing has left a terrible void. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. With faith and love we will help each other move forward while missing her terribly. Services will be held on August 1st at 4pm Episcopal Church, 15319 East 8th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program Greater Spokane Elks # 228.



