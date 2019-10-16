Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christie Lynn DONOHOE-SIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONOHOE-SIR, Christie Lynn Our Lord Jesus Christ called Christie home on September 17, 2019. Chris was born on June 2, 1970. She attended Brown Elementary School, Mead Junior High and Mead High School. She was employed for many years at Clinkerdagger Restaurant developing many lasting relationships with staff and patrons alike. Later, she poured suds at the Hub Tavern making many more friends. Christie was preceded in death by her sister, Janna Michelle Buck, grandparents Pauline and Bert Johnson as well as Betty and John Wagner. She is survived by her husband, Jason Sir; brother Matthew Wagner (wife Lauri), daughter Kyla Lackie (husband Zacharia), uncles Dwight Johnson (wife Sandy) as well as Emory Wagner (wife Aggie), Aunt Christine Doty and numerous other relatives and friends. Special thanks go to her nephew Stephan who helped care for her during her illness. She enjoyed her beloved "Weiners", 5 Dachshunds who were the love of her life. She also enjoyed camping, cooking and gardening. Christie was a huge fan of the Spokane Chiefs back as far as the old Coliseum days. She went to nearly all the games except for a pause when she beat breast cancer. She always supported the Chiefs rooting on players like Hudson Elynuik, her favorite Chiefs player. Christie also enjoyed car shows and driving her dad's muscle car. She looked particularly "Cool" when driving it. There will be a "Potluck" gathering starting at 2:00 PM October 26th, Saturday, at the Hub Tavern (2926 North Monroe) to celebrate Christie's life and friends that meant so much to her. "May God accept her with open arms. All her suffering has now ended."

