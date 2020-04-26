Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Kay "Chris" (St. Germain) BROWN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Christina Kay (St. Germain) "Chris" It is with great sadness that the family of Chris Brown announces her passing on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Chris was born on May 29, 1961, in Spokane, Washington, where she lived throughout her childhood. She graduated from Reardan High School. For over 30 years, Chris was employed by the Longhorn Barbecue. Chris was generous in her time, always giving above and beyond every day to those around her. She believed in hard work and giving it her all. Chris also expected the same from everyone else, and if you didn't, Chris wasn't shy about letting you know it was time to get to work! In 1982 she met the love of her life, Ken Brown, Jr. They were married on February 14, 1987, and soon settled down in Airway Heights, Washington, where they spent 33 years together, building a thriving business and raising their family. Chris battled her cancer with grace and strength. One of her favorite sayings was "get over it it is what it is." She didn't like to dwell in negativity but instead move forward, and she always strived to do for others so their life could be easier. She loved to plan surprise parties just to make someone smile. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Brown Jr.; her son, Kenny III (Kim); and grandchildren Logan and Samantha, who were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Chris's spirit and passion will live on through them. Chris is also survived by sister Terry (Dave) Pennnington, sister Patty (Rocky) Hirst, brother George, sister Tina (Don) York; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ken Sr. and Paulette Brown; lifelong friend Cheryl Avery and daughter Ashley Ratliff; nieces and nephews Salena, Shawn, Sylas, Sara, James, Michael, Matthew, Jesse, Zachary, Christopher, Kasay, Cecily, and Georgia. Chris was preceded in death by her baby Brian, mother Diana Kinney, father George St Germain, and nephew Shane Pennington. A memorial service and celebration of life in memory of Chris will be announced on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .

BROWN, Christina Kay (St. Germain) "Chris" It is with great sadness that the family of Chris Brown announces her passing on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Chris was born on May 29, 1961, in Spokane, Washington, where she lived throughout her childhood. She graduated from Reardan High School. For over 30 years, Chris was employed by the Longhorn Barbecue. Chris was generous in her time, always giving above and beyond every day to those around her. She believed in hard work and giving it her all. Chris also expected the same from everyone else, and if you didn't, Chris wasn't shy about letting you know it was time to get to work! In 1982 she met the love of her life, Ken Brown, Jr. They were married on February 14, 1987, and soon settled down in Airway Heights, Washington, where they spent 33 years together, building a thriving business and raising their family. Chris battled her cancer with grace and strength. One of her favorite sayings was "get over it it is what it is." She didn't like to dwell in negativity but instead move forward, and she always strived to do for others so their life could be easier. She loved to plan surprise parties just to make someone smile. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Brown Jr.; her son, Kenny III (Kim); and grandchildren Logan and Samantha, who were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Chris's spirit and passion will live on through them. Chris is also survived by sister Terry (Dave) Pennnington, sister Patty (Rocky) Hirst, brother George, sister Tina (Don) York; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ken Sr. and Paulette Brown; lifelong friend Cheryl Avery and daughter Ashley Ratliff; nieces and nephews Salena, Shawn, Sylas, Sara, James, Michael, Matthew, Jesse, Zachary, Christopher, Kasay, Cecily, and Georgia. Chris was preceded in death by her baby Brian, mother Diana Kinney, father George St Germain, and nephew Shane Pennington. A memorial service and celebration of life in memory of Chris will be announced on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.