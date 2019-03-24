MARINO, Christina 1953 - 2019 On March 12, our beloved Christina departed sud-denly, but peacefully, surrounded by Phillip Jones, her husband of almost 42 years, and four of her eight siblings. Christina was the daughter of Mary Genevieve and Sebastiano Marino. She was born and raised in Whittier, California. Christina earned her bachelor and master's degrees in biology from California State University Fullerton. In 1981, she achieved one of her life's goals when she graduated from the University of California Medical School in San Diego. Following an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Christina completed a dermatology residency program at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. After moving to Kentucky, Christina worked as a dermatologist in private practice. She took a short break from medicine after a move to Washington, D.C., where she earned a certification in French culinary theory, technique, and pastry at L'Academie de Cuisine Professional Cooking School. Christina then earned a Master's in Public Health from George Washington University, School of Health Sciences before joining the National Cancer Institute as a research fellow in the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. Following a move to Seattle, Christina worked as an epidemiologist at the State of Washington Department of Labor and Industries. After settling in Spokane, she once again joined a dermatology private practice. As a child, Christina had juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, but she never let it interfere with her industrious academic pursuits. Her strength and tenacity continued through life. Starting in 1981, Christina was treated for lymphoma three times and breast cancer. The last lymphoma treatment required a stem cell transplant, which was successfully completed in 2015. In addition to numerous medical and research articles, Christina co-authored The Cancer Survival Cookbook with Donna Weihofen. Beyond medical pursuits, she completed a Master Gardener program, and meticulously maintained her gardens and yard. She successfully pursued the listing of her 1911 Craftsman bungalow home on both state and national historic registers. Christina was a talented artist, using pen and ink, papier mâché, and other media. She combined her artistic and culinary talents by submitting papier mâché animals, caramels, and other confections to local contests. Christina also crafted beautiful cards and gifts, never missing an occasion for her friends, and for three generations of family from her eight siblings to her 18 nieces and nephews, and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews. Christina's kindness, generosity, unwavering resolve, and sense of humor will be profoundly missed. Information about a memorial and celebration of Christina's life will be announced within the next several months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Christina Marino's name may be made to Spokane Meals on Wheels, SCRAPS Hope Foundation, SpokAnimal, Mercy Corps, or UNICEF. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary